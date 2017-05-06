Why is Prince Philip Not Called King Philip? Duke of Edinburgh Retires from Royal Duties This Fall

Prince Philip is set to retire in fall of this year, according to a palace announcement. With this news, many people are reminded of one question. Why is the Duke of Edinburgh not the King?

Reuters/Matt Dunham/PoolBritain's Queen Elizabeth is seen standing with her husband Prince Philip, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William after the christening of Princess Charlotte at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Britain July 5, 2015.

Buckingham Palace has made the announcement that Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, will be retiring from his royal duties come fall of this year. Prince Philip turns 96 this June, according to BBC.

A popular question is revived by this news. Why is Prince Philip not King Philip?

This situation is borne out of a quirk of English common law, according to Metro. Upon marriage, a wife, by tradition, takes on her husband's name and rank. Elizabeth, before she took the throne, held the title of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh, after Prince Philip's title.

A similar case happened with Kate Middleton and Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge. After their marriage, Kate has also become known as The Duchess of Cambridge. For example, if Prince William was not granted his Dukedom, Kate's royal name title would have been Princess William of Wales today.

While women adopt their husband's name and title, the same is not true for the men. Once Elizabeth ascended the throne, she started to hold the title of Queen — a higher address than Duchess. Thus, she no longer uses her title of Duchess of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip, however, does not adopt Elizabeth's new title, and thus, he remains as the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip belongs to more than 780 organizations, and he has assisted them in varying capacities either as a member or a patron. Buckingham Palace announced that the Prince "will no longer play an active role by attending engagements" for the organizations, even as he continues to be associated with these groups.

His decision to retire was made by himself with the support of the Queen, and they will celebrate their platinum wedding anniversary, their 70th year, in November of this year.