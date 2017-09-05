Why Is Zayn Malik Bald? Singer Completely Shaves Head

(Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Burton)Zayn Malik performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York, November 13, 2012.

Apart from his musical ability, singer Zayn Malik has become increasingly known for being a fashion icon. Fans and media outlets always look out for his style and hairdo.

The "Pillowtalk" crooner really wowed his followers this time after completely shaving his head bald but keeping his trademark beard. He sported this new look in a photo shared on Instagram by his mother, Trisha Malik, taken while the "Still Got Time" singer spent Eid al-Adha with his family.

 

While Malik has shaved his head in the past, it is only this time that he has gone completely hairless. His fans are divided with regard to how they feel about it.

While many were surprised by it, they believe that the 24-year-old can still pull off the bald look while others appear to be shocked and upset of his latest choice of hairstyle, or the lack of it.

A couple of days prior to debuting his completely bald head, Malik was pictured (shared also by his mother on Instagram) sporting a shaved head but he still had hair. However, it looks like in between, he decided to shave it all off.

