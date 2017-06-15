Why Was Rep. Steve Scalise Shot?

Rep. Steve Scalise is still in critical condition after being shot on Wednesday during a Republicans' practice for an upcoming charity baseball game. Five others were hospitalized at MedStar Washington Hospital Center following the incident and now authorities are still investigating the reason why the shooter targeted the Republicans' baseball practice.

Facebook/stevescaliseRep. Steve Scalise is the Republican House's majority whip.

The shooter was identified as 66-year-old James Hodgkinson, a resident of Belleville, Illinois. According to a report from CNN, Scalise sustained damage in his internal organs and more operations can be expected to be done on him.

"Congressman Steve Scalise sustained a single rifle shot to the left hip. The bullet traveled across his pelvis, fracturing bones, injuring internal organs, and causing severe bleeding. He underwent immediate surgery, and an additional procedure to stop bleeding. He has received multiple units of blood transfusion. His condition is critical, and he will require additional operations. We will provide periodic updates." MedStar said in a statement released by Scalise's office.

President Donald Trump has been reported to have visited the hospital and has spoken to Scalise's family.

The shooter, Hodgkinson, was also taken to the hospital but died due to the injuries he sustained after a shootout with the Capitol Police. His motives for attacking the Republicans during their baseball practice are still unclear and authorities said there is no sign of him being tied to a terrorist group. However Hodgkinson's Facebook page shows how deeply invested he is in political issues.

Even Hodgkinson's profile picture is highly political, with Bernie Sanders depicted as Uncle Sam. Authorities have also discovered that Hodgkinson volunteered for Sanders' campaign during the Presidential Elections last year. Sen. Sanders immediately released a statement condemning the incident.

There are a lot of Anti-Trump sentiments found on Hodgkinson's Facebook page and he had even previously liked a post saying Rep. Scalise should be fired from his job. Unfortunately, these do not provide a clear indication of Hodgkinson's motives.