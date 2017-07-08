Why Were There Zombies at G20 in Hamburg? Performers Appeal for Political Participation

Reuters/Hannibal Hanschke Participants perform during the so called "1000 Figures" demonstration in Hamburg July 05, 2017.

The G20 meetings which started on Friday, July 7, were heralded by a horde of zombies — grey-clad protesters and activists with faces covered with clay. The performance, straight out of a zombie apocalypse scenario, was meant to be a statement for political participation in advance of the world summit.

The group calling themselves "1,000 Gestalten," or 1,000 figures, organized a public performance by 1,000 actors who gathered at the city center in their ghastly attire on Wednesday, July 5, according to CNN.

For two hours, performers wearing clay on their faces and on their neutral-toned clothes shuffled and crawled through the streets. The performing crowd called out no slogans or cheers in protest. They navigated the roads leading to the Hamburg city center in silence until they reached a point in particular.

A performer threw off his zombie rags to show colors underneath, setting off a chain reaction in the crowd of more people shedding their zombie persona. The reveal was meant to show that far-reaching change can be started from a single person.

A spokesperson for the 1,000 Gestalten protest movement emphasized the urgency of taking a personal stake in today's issues. "We cannot wait until change happens from the world's most powerful, we have to show political and social responsibility -- all of us -- now!" the representative said.

"Our campaign is a further symbol for the fact that many people do not want to put up with the destructive impact of capitalism any longer. What will save us in the end is not our account balance but someone who will offer their holding hand," their statement continued.

Meanwhile, not all protests that went on ahead of the G20 summit were peaceful. Police and protesters were injured in a rash of violent encounters on Thursday, July 6, ahead of the event, according to Reuters.

Activists plan to greet world leaders, especially U.S. President Donald Trump, with "Welcome to Hell" signs as more protests are expected in the coming days.