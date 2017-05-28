Why Won't Abortion Clinics Say 'Abortion'?

By Rod Anderson , CP Cartoonist

Out of 1,800 abortion clinics in the U.S., including 730 stand-alone mills, how many would you expect to include the word "abortion" in their name?

Try one: the Abortion Surgery Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

On one hand, it's entirely understandable that abortion businesses avoid the word "abortion" like the plague it is. On the other hand, the fact that virtually no clinics identify themselves by what they actually do reveals an awful lot about a truly awful industry.

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/guess-how-many-abortion-clinics-use-the-word-abortion-in-their-name-184924/#171tLux81ETzQUMf.99

