'Wild West Online' Gameplay News: MMO to Include Adult Themes

Screenshot/Youtube "Wild West Online" alpha version will be available this summer.

612 Games has recently released the first look of its latest multiplayer online game, "Wild West Online."

According to Toms Hardware, the trailer showcased the massively multiplayer online's gameplay with players taking on missions in solos or in groups.

"Wild West Online's" alpha version will be available this summer, while the beta is expected to be released later this year. Based on the footage, gamers will have fun roaming around town and visiting places like the clothing store and gunsmith. There, they can choose the outfit and weapons they want for their characters.

One of the main attractions is the saloon, where players will take on additional quests and take part in brawls. Polygon was quick to note the video's hint that in these saloons, upstairs entertainment will be featured.

A spokesperson from 612 Games revealed that they intend to introduce adult themes in the game but refrained from spilling more details.

"We have several ideas on how to bring the adult theme into the game, but we haven't made any final decisions yet. It's a complex feature because while we want to have a 'historically realistic' game, we first and foremost don't want to offend any players," the representative said via an email to the publication.

Meanwhile, the teaser also reveals that a "reputation system" will be followed in the MMO, where players can target fellows who commit in-game crimes like stealing. From these bounties, they can earn money. There will also be structures called Rest Cabins around town, where gamers can recharge and create items that will be needed in the journey. Setting up a campsite is an option for those who prefer it. At the moment, the weapons available in the alpha versions are limited to pistols, shotguns, and repeater rifles.

"Wild West Online" is currently available for pre-order. It is available for $19.99 (for basic access) to $59.99 (for a collector's edition plus add-ons.)