Will Beyoncé Play Nala in Disney's 'Lion King' Live-Action Movie?

Beyoncé's new project following the birth of her twins might involve a Disney live-action flick. Rumors swirl that the Grammy-winning artist is in negotiations to play Nala in Jon Favreau's "Lion King" remake.

Reuters/Eduardo Munoz Beyonce might be joining the live-action "Lion King" movie as Nala.

The Beyhive has been buzzing about Beyoncé's addition to "Lion King" on Twitter. Allegedly, the music superstar is looking to receive $25 million from Disney if negotiations work out.

Apart from voicing Nala, who is the best friend of Simba the Lion King, Beyoncé is also reportedly going to produce the movie's soundtrack. It will supposedly feature old music from the 1994 Disney animated film as well as new song selections.

News of Beyoncé's inclusion in "Lion King" was first revealed in March. Favreau has apparently been waiting on the decision of his top choice and he will willingly work around Beyoncé's schedule just to have her in the movie.

Disney has set the release of the "Lion King" live-action adaptation in 2019. Already confirmed for the movie are Donald Glover (Simba), James Earl Jones (Mufasa), Billy Eichner (Timon), Seth Rogen (Pumba) and John Oliver (Zazu). Jones is also the original voice of Mufasa in the cartoon version.

Favreau teased Disney fans with footage from his adaptation during the D23 Expo last July. Those in attendance were treated to exclusive shots of an iconic scene based from the original "Lion King," where a young Simba was introduced to the pack assembled at Pride Rock while "Circle of Life" played in the background.

The director and visual effects supervisor Rob Legato revealed the crew will be making use of virtual-reality tools to bring the characters to life. Favreau and Legato used the same tools in adapting 2016's "The Jungle Book."

Meanwhile, rumors also surfaced about Hugh Jackman joining the "Lion King" as Scar, Simba's villainous uncle. The actor's reps, however, denied that Jackman will be involved but Disney has yet to announce who will play the role. Jeremy Irons voiced Scar in the animation.