Will 'Big Little Lies' Be Renewed for Season 2? Adam Scott Believes There Are More Stories to Tell

Will "Big Little Lies" return for another season? This remains to be unanswered as HBO has yet to the renew the dark comedy-drama starring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Shailene Woodley.

"Big Little Lies" stars Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman, and Reese Witherspoon.

Though "Big Little Lies" has not been renewed yet, actor Adam Scott, who took on the role of Ed Mackenzie, has weighed in on the ambiguous finale that either sets up the coveted second season or leaves fans with some unanswered questions.

"I think there's more story there," the 44-year-old actor said in one interview with The Times. "There's still a lot of stuff that was left unsaid. But there's also something great about that being the end as well," he added.

Scott said he likes the ambiguity. While it is a terrific ending that director Jean-Marc Vallée put together, he also thinks there is room for more if they want to do another season.

"Big Little Lies" author Liane Moriarty has also teased what could be a possible storyline for season 2. Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, the Australian author said one of the possible storylines for the next season would be exploring Bonnie Carlson (Zoe Kravitz)'s relationship with her abusive father, and it will also see what happens next to Celeste Wright (Kidman).

"She's grieving," Moriarty continued. "She's still grieving for the end of a terrible relationship, and I think that would be a really interesting thing to explore. So there's a whole lot of different storylines," the author went on to say.

However, director Vallée is not keen on the idea of doing another season, stating that "Big Little Lies" is a one-time deal and that that the ambiguous season finale is for the audience to talk about. He reiterated, "Imagine what you want to imagine and that's it."

"Big Little Lies" wrapped its run on April 2 with an average haul of 7 million viewers.