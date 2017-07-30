Will Darth Vader Be in 'Han Solo' Movie?

Facebook/StarWars A scene from "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" featuring Darth Vader.

Is Darth Vader really going to be in the 2018 "Han Solo" Star Wars Anthology film or not?

It was previously reported that there was a rumor circulating that Scottish actor Spencer Wilding, who played the role of Darth Vader in the 2016 "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" film, will be appearing in the upcoming "Han Solo" spin-off.

This sprung from a Reddit post that said he is currently working on "the newest film in the Star Wars universe," which is why he had to cancel his scheduled appearance at a FandomFest.com event in Louisville, Kentucky. This led to the assumption that he has been cast in the "Han Solo" movie.

However, according to his Facebook post, he said that the reason behind the cancellation was because he is doing a charity visit at Cobram Secondary College and a special needs school in Australia, and not for the reason that he has been filming.

Apparently, people were just trying to guess why he canceled and came up with the idea that he was reprising his role as Darth Vader, which later turned into a viral rumor. The actor was surprised to see how fast the rumor regarding his involvement in the upcoming "Han Solo" movie had spread, so he wanted to clear the air once and for all.

While this does not confirm whether or not Darth Vader will be part of the film, it is with certainty that Wilding will not star in it.

In other news, Emilia Clarke, who stars in the "Han Solo" film in a still-unannounced role, teased the anticipating fans with a "set video" showing Chewbacca playfully attacking her after she told him that she now has 10 million followers on Instagram.

She captioned the post: "In a Instagram far far away.......(Or in pinewood backlot filming #untitledhansolomovie) One CHEWBACCA (and one @emilia_clarke) wanted to THANK EACH AND EVERY ONE OF YOU 10 MILLION WONDERSTAR-INCREDIBLE DREAM MAKERS for following me!!!"

The untitled "Han Solo" movie is scheduled to open in cinemas on May 25, 2018. It is being helmed by Academy Award winning director Ron Howard, who replaced Phil Lord and Chris Miller. Further details regarding the film are still being kept under wraps.