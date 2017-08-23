Will Disney Continue Streaming on Netflix? 11,000 People Beg Disney to Keep Content on Netflix

Petitioners have gathered over 11,000 signatures in an online petition that requests Disney to reconsider its plan to remove all their titles from Netflix.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Disney to launch its own streaming platform

Disney is planning to launch its own online streaming service; hence its move to pull out all of its titles, from shows to films, from Netflix.

"The move might make business sense for Disney, which is eager to get a piece of the streaming pie, but the people who power these businesses should be taken into account, too," the petition states.

According to petitioners, they have strayed from cable to pursue a wider variety of selections. But with Disney's decision, they have been restricted once again to the same "packed, limiting subscription models."

The House of Mouse has yet to address the issue. And the online organization behind the petition, Care2, has not made its second move. Apart from starting online petitions, they are known to start social media campaigns as well as protests at companies' headquarters.

The company intends to launch two direct-to-consumer streaming services, one of which will carry an ESPN-branded sports video service, while the other will be Disney-branded.

The latter will be a platform for subscription-video-on-demand viewing of the latest titles from Pixar and Disney. Apart from that, its library will be composed of previously released titles from films to shows from Disney Junior, Disney XD, and Disney Channel.

The online sports streaming platform is slated to launch early in 2018, while the Disney-branded service is expected to go live later in 2019, as revealed by company CEO Bob Iger.

It is important to note that Disney is not pulling out all their titles from Netflix anytime soon. The company confirmed that it will be ending its distribution agreement with Netflix starting in 2019.

More updates on the petition should follow.