Will Donald Trump Be Impeached in 2017? Media Outlets Believe It Is Now Possible

Talks of the unfeasibility of President Donald Trump being impeached have been gaining momentum in the past few weeks, but his latest move may have just made it possible.

(Photo: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA)U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up during a National Day of Prayer event at the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington D.C., U.S., on May 4, 2017.

Former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Robert Mueller III was appointed as the special counsel in the Russian probe. According to Lawrence Douglas of The Guardian, this goes to show that Trump could very well be impeached.

"What makes this appointment fatal to the president is not Mueller's well-earned reputation for doggedness. It is the fact that the president's own self-destructive behavior has altered the scope of the probe. No longer will the possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign be the focus," Douglas pointed out.

Trump also deliberately obstructed justice first by pushing James Comey to let go of the investigation on Gen. Michael Flynn before ultimately firing him. The president's tweet thereafter also implied threat and his tendency to tamper with a witness in an ongoing investigation.

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

Douglas says that even a White House with presumption of regularity will have a hard time wriggling their way around that simply because of the irregularity he has been showing.

From lies about his millions of illegal voters to the phantom cries against former President Barack Obama, Douglas says that "he has squandered the right to be believed when it counts most."

Meanwhile, Fortune has also cited an argument by Yale Law School professor Charles L. Black from his book "Impeachment: A Handbook" with regard to "political incompetence" being enough reason to oust a president under the "Other high crimes and misdemeanors" categories.

Such is the case for Trump with the abovementioned site pointing out what he did with Comey and the issue that he carelessly shared intelligence information with the Russians.

Add to that Trump choosing Flynn as his national security adviser despite knowing that he was under investigation. Sources told CNN that the Russians used Flynn to influence the President.

Fortune says that if the political incompetence continues, the Republicans might choose impeachment and take their chances on re-electing Mike Pence than having Trump stay as president.