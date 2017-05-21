Will Donald Trump's Administration Last Four Years? Latest Betting Odds Say Not Likely

The presidency of Donald Trump has been one continuous train of one scandal after another, but the last few days have been positively earth-shattering for the current United States Chief Executive. In fact, betting groups are becoming overwhelmingly convinced that Trump will leave Washington, enough to put down money on it.

Reuters/Carlos BarriaU.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up during a National Day of Prayer event at the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington D.C., U.S., on May 4, 2017.

United Kingdom based betting broker Ladbrokes has seen a new influx of bets placed on the chance that Trump will exit office before his four years are up, according to Fortune. The current odds that bettors seem to agree on is a 60 percent chance that Trump's term will end prematurely, as noted by a political betting analyst at the major betting site.

Matthew Shaddick, head of political betting at Ladbrokes, noted that this has been a huge 25 percent rise compared to the odds right after the November elections last year.

Lee Price, representative for Betfair, commented on how solid the impeachment opinion was among odds-takers. "There's virtually no one betting on him to not be impeached—in total, literally a single figure amount," Price said.

Odds of the event that it will be Congress who will remove President Donald Trump through impeachment rose on odds aggregator PredictIt, as well. As recently as May 8, prevailing predictions were at just seven percent. After the developments during the last ten days, however, the odds have risen to 27 percent in that short span of time.

Several developments have been identified as the causes behind this confidence that Trump will make an early exit. First and foremost, among this is Trump's recent move to try to derail an FBI investigation into Michael Flynn, his former national security director. The president has previously tried to get FBI Director James Comey to ease off from the agency's scrutiny of Flynn's ties with Russia.