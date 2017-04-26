Will Flight MH370 Ever Be Found? Australian Researchers to Launch New Search in Indian Ocean

After calling off the search for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 (MH370) months ago, a new search for the plane has been launched in a new area in the Indian Ocean. A group of Australian researchers recently confirmed that they are narrowing down the search area for the missing flight.

REUTERS/Rob Griffith Flight officer Rayan Gharazeddine looks out of a Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) AP-3C Orion as it flies over the southern Indian Ocean during the search for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370, March 22, 2014.

Researchers at Australia's national science agency revealed that they are launching another search in hopes of shedding light on the mysterious disappearance of Flight MH370.

"As a result of oceanographic studies done by CSIRO and presented to the meeting, a new search area near 35 degrees south was recommended," Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) said in a blog post.

"I don't think I have ever been so completely consumed by a scientific question, applying to a mystery that so many people are so desperately wanting to solve," said Dr. David Griffin, the team leader of the oceanographic study.

Last January, the search for the missing MH370 was finally called off after years of barely any result. The plane went missing on March 8, 2014, while on its way to Beijing, China after taking off in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Following its disappearance, researchers launched an international search for the plane, covering 46,000 square miles of search area. The search only found a small piece of the plane's wing on Reunion Island in 2015. An analysis of its final moments also suggested that the plane had crashed at a high speed without a pilot in control.

Meanwhile, according to Australia's transport minister, Darren Chester, the findings of the recent search were not enough to launch a new search. He and other officials have recently expressed their skepticism over the findings from the previous search, saying that the debris found may have just been used to back up the researchers' preconceived idea.