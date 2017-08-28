'Will & Grace' Reboot News: Jack Complains About Grindr in Latest Promo

(Photo: Facebook/NBCWillAndGrace) The "Will & Grace" revival will premiere on Sept. 28 on NBC.

Jack (Sean Hayes) offers a hilarious reaction to the changing times in the latest promo for the "Will & Grace" reboot.

After wrapping up its eighth season in 2006, the award-winning sitcom makes its anticipated return next month. The latest promo from NBC shows clips from the past seasons, as well as new footages. One of the scenes features Jack giving his take on Grindr.

"Grindr has gotten so skanky," a frustrated Jack tells his friends. "I feel like I could get finger herpes just from scrolling."

As expected, Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) find themselves discussing about pop culture and celebrity scandals. In the clip, they appear to be poking a little fun at a well-known politician The duo are seen playing Heads Up! as Will describes the mystery name to Grace. "Okay, he's a man, but he's aged into a lesbian," Will says. Grace immediately shouts, "Newt Gingrich!"

News of the show's revival was unexpected considering how successful "Will & Grace" was during its initial run. It was the highest-rated sitcom among adults in the 18–49 demo, according to Deadline. The reboot started out with a surprise election mini-episode that spanned 10 minutes, which eventually turned into a full series order.

Ahead of the reboot, it has already been renewed for a second season by NBC. The announcement was made by the network's Entertainment Chairman Bob Greenblatt during the annual Television Critics Association press tour.

"There's been such an outpouring of love from the fans," Greenblatt shared. "We're a very grateful network and we're more than thrilled to have this show for a minimum of two seasons," he continued.

Producers David Kohan and Max Mutchnick previously hinted that Will and Grace will once again live under one roof in the reboot. However, it will also be revealed that they have not been living together since the show concluded over a decade ago.

The revival season of "Will & Grace" premieres Thursday, Sept. 28, at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.