'Will & Grace' Reboot Spoilers, Cast News: Michelle Obama to Guest Star?

Is former first lady Michelle Obama dropping by the set of the rebooted series "Will & Grace" on NBC? Insiders reveal that something is being worked out but no official announcements have been made so far.

Facebook/NBCWillAndGrace "Will & Grace" will return on NBC in September after nearly 10 years of being off the air.

According to In Touch, the details of the guest stint are still being negotiated. Speculations are that the episode will deal with politics, hence the chosen guest star.

"Michelle is up for anything, as long as it doesn't cross the line too much," the insider revealed. "[Michelle] will not be taking any personal jabs at President Donald Trump. The writers will leave that to the rest of the cast."

The insider is already anticipating that the episode will be a hit even as nothing has been set in stone yet.

NBC usually announces confirmed guest appearances on its shows via press releases. While there has been none for the former first lady's visit, NBC did confirm that Tony Award-winner Ben Platt will be on the show.

Platt's episode will air on Oct. 5 but details for his role have been kept under wraps. Platt is the star of the highly successful Broadway musical "Dear Evan Hansen" and he also appeared in the first installment of "Pitch Perfect."

Meanwhile, fans of "Will & Grace" might be disappointed to learn that Shelley Morrison won't be on the reboot anymore. The actress played Rosario, the maid of Karen Walker (Megan Mullally), for several seasons but she has retired from acting.

"Will & Grace" rolled the cameras again this August to mark the beginning of production. It will officially be the show's ninth season and there will be 16 episodes.

"Will & Grace" will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. EDT. The network already renewed the series for 13 episodes for season 10 even as the reboot's airing has not yet kicked off. All the main stars — Eric McCormack (Will), Debra Messing (Grace), Sean Hayes (Jack) and Mullally — have signed on.