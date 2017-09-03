'Will & Grace' Revival Air Date, Cast News: Minnie Driver to Reprise Role as Lorraine Finster

Facebook/NBCWillAndGrace The 'Will & Grace' revival will premiere on Sept. 28 on NBC.

Rosario may not be returning for the "Will & Grace" revival, but Lorraine Finster surely is.

For those who are unaware, Lorraine is Karen Walker's (Megan Mullally) arch nemesis who later became her stepdaughter after she married Lyle Finster. According to an exclusive report from TVLine, Minnie Driver will be reprising her role as Lorraine.

Fans should not expect to see much of Lorraine, though, as she is only expected to guest star in one episode. However, there is no doubt that there will be hilarious moments between Karen and Lorraine.

Another familiar face, Harry Connick Jr., will also be appearing in the revival. Connick is reprising his role as Leo Markus, Grace's (Debra Messing) husband, and by the looks of it, he is having a blast on the set of "Will & Grace."

And while Leo was depicted as Grace's husband in the original series finale, it does not seem like that will still be the case in the revival. Executive producers Max Mutchnick and David Kohan revealed as much while speaking to Entertainment Weekly earlier this year.

"We spent most of our time trying to figure out what would be the way to make the show the best version of itself coming back after 11 years," Mutchnick said. "That finale really caused us a lot of grief. You write a finale because a show is over. You never think that it's coming back again."

The revival will completely ignore the series finale, which featured both Will and Grace, married to their respective spouses and raising children.

"We frankly did not want to see them being either good parents or bad parents," Kohan added. "We wanted them to be Will and Grace."

NBC has already renewed the revival for another 13-episode season, which is three episodes less than the current one.

The "Will & Grace" revival will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28, on NBC.