'Will & Grace' Revival Cast News, Air Date: Kyle Bornheimer to Guest Star; Extended Sneak Peek Released

Facebook/NBCWillAndGrace The 'Will & Grace' revival will premiere on Sept. 28 on NBC.

Another name has joined the upcoming revival of "Will & Grace," which will premiere later this month.

According to TVLine, Kyle Bornheimer has been tapped to guest star as a security guard named Lenny in the first episode of the new season. Not much else is known about his involvement or character, as NBC did not reveal details. Bornheimer is known for his work on "Agent Carter" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

An extended sneak peek video of the upcoming revival was also recently released. It featured some clips from the original run of the show, as well as clips that have already been previewed in promos. The main four cast members also talked about the revival.

"Will and Grace are living together. Jack's across the hall. Karen's still rich. We just get back to business," Eric McCormack, who plays one half of the titular duo, said in the video.

As previously reported, the revival will completely ignore the events of the original run's finale, where Will and Grace both had their respective families and lost touch. However, Harry Connick Jr. and Minnie Driver are expected to return as Leo Markus and Lorraine Finster, respectively.

It has been said that the "Will & Grace" revival will be funnier than before, and the cast seemed to think so as well.

"The episodes we've shot so far are just as good if not better than anything we had done," Megan Mullally, who plays Karen, said. "I think it's really nice that we seem to have fans that are just as excited as we are."

"We just hope that we can make everybody laugh as hard as we did before – or more," Debra Messing, who plays Grace, revealed.

More than anything else, though, they are thankful that they have been given the chance to reprise their beloved roles.

"It's a gift that we get to embody these characters again," Sean Hayes, who plays Jack, said.

The "Will & Grace" revival will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.

Watch the sneak peek below: