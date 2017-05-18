'Will & Grace' Revival News, Air Date: 'Back This Fall' Promo Features Meta Musical Number

The anticipation is high for the "Will & Grace" revival, and fans recently received a treat in the form of a "Back This Fall" promo video.

Facebook/NBCWillAndGrace 'Will & Grace' returns this fall.

The clip is quite long, lasting over five minutes. It opens at NBCUniversal, specifically at NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt's office. Eric McCormack and Debra Messing, who play the titular Will and Grace, respectively, walk out of Greenblatt's office, having just completed a meeting.

McCormack is excited about the revival, but Messing is less than happy. She proceeds to take with her the free candy and magazines displayed outside before getting into the elevator. She tells McCormack that she is not doing the revival, but he takes her back to the "Will & Grace" set to change her mind.

He proceeds to pull the cloth to uncover the set pieces one by one before revealing Megan Mullally sleeping on the couch. Mullally is in character as Karen and the scene shifts to a sitcom format, complete with a laugh track. McCormack tells Mullally that Messing is scared to do the show, but Mullally has no idea what he is talking about.

Sean Hayes, also in character as Jack, enters the apartment with a random guy. Hayes and Mullally have no clue about the "show" Messing is afraid of reviving. She then breaks out into a song and is soon joined by the rest of the main cast members as they recall past "Will & Grace" moments.

"Everything's as if we never said goodbye," they sing together, accompanied by an orchestra above set.

The "Will & Grace" revival will consist of 12 episodes, increased from an initial order of 10. The show's Christmas special will be an hour-long episode. And while the plan right now is to only have one season, there is always the possibility that more will come.

"It's my hope that we will have more than that," Greenblatt said (via Deadline).

Fans are surely keeping their fingers crossed for more than one season. In the meantime, they can look forward to the upcoming revival.

"Will & Grace" returns this fall.

Watch the promo below: