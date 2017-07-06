'Will & Grace' Revival News, Air Date: NBC Drops New 'Let's Get This Party Started' Promo

Facebook/NBCWillAndGrace 'Will & Grace' will return on Thursday, Sept. 28.

"Will & Grace" fans have their calendars marked for its return this fall, and NBC is making sure to whet their appetite with a new promo.

Titled "Let's Get This Party Started," the 40-second clip featured the four main cast members as their respective characters. It opened with Jack (Sean Hayes) smiling, dancing and playing with a swivel chair as he knocked over the "K" in his name made up of block letters. Karen (Megan Mullally) then walked in, donning her signature style and giving her iconic laugh.

Next, Will (Eric McCormack) entered in a suit and dashingly sat on a wooden chair. He set his tie aside before Grace (Debra Messing) took over the scene. Dressed in the same white ensemble she sported in the show's "Back This Fall" promo, Grace danced around and gestured to the camera.

The rest of the video then saw Karen playfully slapping Jack across the face before making out with him and taking a bow. The titular duo also have some fun of their own before being joined by Karen and Jack. All four of them hug it out and take their respective seats as the words "They're Back" are scrawled across the screen.

"Will & Grace" originally ran from 1998 to 2006. The upcoming revival initially consisted of 10 episodes, but NBC upped the order to 12, which includes a special Christmas episode that will run for an hour long.

The "Will & Grace" revival comes after a string of successful returns by old shows, including "Gilmore Girls," "Twin Peaks" and "Full House," to name a few. The current plan is to only have one season of "Will & Grace," though the door is always open for more, as NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt has said.

NBC has already announced an official premiere date for the "Will & Grace" revival. Fans can expect its return on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Watch the promo below: