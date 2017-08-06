'Will & Grace' Revival News, Air Date: NBC Orders 13-Episode Second Season; Shelley Morrison Not Returning

Facebook/NBCWillAndGrace The 'Will & Grace' revival will premiere on Sept. 28 on NBC.

"Will & Grace" fans, rejoice! NBC has officially renewed the revival for a second season over a month before its return to television.

NBC chairman Bob Greenblatt announced the order at the Television Critics Association press tour. "Will & Grace" season 2 (or season 10 overall) will consist of 13 episodes, while the revival's first will consist of 16.

"There's been such an outpouring of love from the fans," Greenblatt said (via Deadline). "We had the first table reading yesterday of the first episode, and it was extraordinary. We are a very grateful network, and we're more than thrilled to have this show on the air for a minimum of two seasons."

The hype surrounding the revival has only been increasing with each passing week, with promos helping boost the fan excitement. Another one was recently released, and it features both old and new scenes from "Will & Grace."

All four main cast members are returning to reprise their roles: Eric McCormack as Will Truman, Debra Messing as Grace Adler, Sean Hayes as Jack McFarland and Megan Mullally as Karen Walker. Harry Connick Jr., who played Grace's husband Leo Markus, will also be back.

However, there will be a couple of familiar faces who will not return. Shelley Morrison, who played Karen's maid Rosario, will not be reprising her role. Fans are definitely saddened by the news, especially since Rosario was a favorite during the original show's run.

"Shelley has decided to retire," co-creator Max Mutchnick said at the TCA press tour on Thursday (via The Hollywood Reporter). "It was with a heavy heart that she gave us that information and that we received it, but it is the way that it goes."

Fans are also going to miss Debbie Reynolds, who played Grace's mother Bobbi. Reynolds passed away in December 2016. However, her death will not be ignored by the "Will & Grace" revival.

"She's obviously not coming back, but we will be speaking to it and the characters will be speaking to it," Mutchnick revealed.

The "Will & Grace" revival will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28, on NBC.