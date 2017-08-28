'Will & Grace' Revival News, Air Date: New Promos Find Jack on Grindr, Karen Jamming to Fox News

Facebook/NBCWillAndGrace The 'Will & Grace' revival will premiere on Sept. 28 on NBC.

NBC has been dropping "Will & Grace" promos left and right in anticipation of the revival's upcoming premiere.

The latest promo, which was titled "The Comedy Legends Are Back," was very brief and featured Grace (Debra Messing) and Karen (Megan Mullally) riding the train. Karen had earphones on and was bobbing her head energetically. Grace took them off and asked her what she was listening to.

"Fox News," Karen said, before putting her earphones back on and resuming her head-bobbing.

Another promo, which was titled "Picking Up Where They Left Off," featured the whole gang. Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace were playing a game where the former described someone as "a man who has aged into a lesbian."

"Newt Gingrich," Grace correctly shouted.

Meanwhile, Jack (Sean Hayes) was on Grindr and commented on how "skanky" it had gotten. "I feel like I could get finger herpes just from scrolling," he said.

Jack then got excited when Grindr alerted him of a gay guy within 10 feet from him, but he immediately realized that it was only Will, who was sitting next to him on the couch.

Apart from the four main characters, Harry Connick Jr. is also reprising his role as Leo Markus in the revival. Connick has been sharing behind-the-scene photos and videos on his Instagram page. One such video sees him and Hayes really snug and playing the piano.

Unfortunately, Shelley Morrison, who played Karen's feisty maid Rosario, will not be returning. Morrison has already retired from acting and it looks like it will stay that way.

However, fans will be happy to know that more "Will & Grace" has been commissioned, as NBC has ordered a 13-episode second season of the revival. The episode count is fewer than the first season's 16, but it is possible that the number could rise. After all, the revival started with only a 10-episode count.

The "Will & Grace" revival will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28, on NBC.

Watch the promos below: