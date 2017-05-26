'Will & Grace' Revival News: Debra Messing Dishes New Details About New Season's Plot

"Will & Grace" will pick up where it left off 11 years ago when the hit comedy series returns this fall.

Facebook/NBCWillAndGrace"Will & Grace" returns this fall.

Revivals are quickly becoming a trend in the TV industry right now, and "Will & Grace" is one of the latest shows to make a big comeback. During an appearance on "The Bill Carter Interview," lead star Debra Messing spilled new details about the plot of her upcoming show.

"All I know is that I was told that they've come up with a very creative way of dealing with how the show ended, and that it will be in real time. So it will be 11 years after," Messing revealed (via TV Guide).

This means the series will kick off right after the flash-forward finale in 2006. In the said episode, Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Messing) remained estranged in their 50s. Will ended up with having a child and marrying Vince (Bobby Cannavale), while Grace stayed with Leo (Harry Connick Jr.).

TVLine notes that the dynamic duo's conflict in the last episode will likely be scrubbed from the new storyline. Will and Grace's teenage children are also expected to be out of the revival equation in some way.

According to Cinemablend, the reboot would be much better if Will and Grace decide to live together again after their failed marriages. Aside from letting the series go back to its comfort zone, this plot twist could be a great way to explain their current living situation.

"Will & Grace," which debuted in September 1998, helped introduce queer characters to audiences before small-screen characters included members of the LGBT community. Now that the mainstream media has significantly changed, viewers can expect the NBC reboot to bring in more outrageous musical numbers, craziness and hijinks.

The 12-episode revival season of "Will & Grace" premieres this fall on NBC.