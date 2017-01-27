'Will & Grace' Revival News, Plot Rumors: Megan Mullally Talks Possible Plot Points

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The "Will & Grace" revival is officially a go at NBC, which means fans can soon say hello to the funny antics of its main characters. But while the show has always been humorous, it has also been credited for being a positive influence on people's views of the LGBT community. The show has never been one to shy away from current events, and it looks like the revival will not be any different.

Reuters/Mike SegarDebra Messing, Eric McCormack, and Megan Mullally will return for the 'Will & Grace' revival.

While speaking to Rolling Stone, actress Megan Mullally, who played the rich socialite and full-time alcoholic Karen Walker, talked about what the show may deal with when it airs its 10-episode limited series. Mullally explained that she could not say much, but she did tease possible plot points.

"The general idea is to make the show as funny as it can possibly be, but I think the show was always topical," she said. "So I'm sure we'll be addressing whatever craziness is happening, if we're not all living in work camps by then."

Mullally also spoke about the effect the show had on society during its original eight-season run from 1998 to 2006. At the time, "Will & Grace" was considered groundbreaking for including openly gay characters, especially in leading roles.

"As the show went on, I think slowly but surely – because the show was funny and entertaining – people who maybe had been closed off before to the idea of homosexuality loosened up a little bit and people's tolerance levels started getting shored up," she explains to Rolling Stone.

Along with Mullally, Debra Messing, Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes are all set to reprise their roles for the revival. Series creators David Kohan and Max Mutchnick are also returning at the helm. Filming is scheduled to start in July or by the end of the summer, although a premiere date has not been announced.

The "Will & Grace" revival is slated to air during the 2017-2018 broadcast season.