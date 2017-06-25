'Will & Grace' Revival News: Series Creators Took Time to Write Continuation for Series

Series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan took time writing the continuation of the story of Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) from the finale.

YouTube/Will&Grace"Will & Grace" returns on NBC this September.

NBC announced in January that "Will & Grace" will be returning to the network for a 10-episode run this year. Since the announcement, many of the show's fans have been wondering how Mutchnick and Kohan will continue the story of "Will & Grace" from its finale.

On the show's eighth and final run, "The Finale" episode featured the titular characters having a falling out after Grace bailed on Will when her ex-husband proposed again to her. The two went to lead separate lives and reunited 20 years later, when their children met in college.

Their kids ended up marrying each other, and the show ended with Will, Grace, Jack (Sean Hayes), and Karen (Megan Mullally) celebrating their friendship at a bar, flashing back to their younger selves.

E! News caught up with Mutchnick and Kohan at Logo's fourth annual Trailblazer Honors at The Cathedral of Saint John the Divine in New York City to talk about the upcoming revival of "Will & Grace."

Mutchnick revealed that they went to a story camp that lasted three months just to break down and write all of the episodes that will be featured on the show's return.

"I will tell you that almost more than anything, more time went into figuring out how we are going to reintroduce the show and what were the rules going to be and how were we going to address that finale," Mutchnick said.

Kohan added that the revival will also show a glimpse of where each of the characters is in their lives.

Mutchnick said that fans of the show will see their favorite characters back in their apartment on the premiere this September.

"Will & Grace" returns on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.