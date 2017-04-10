'Will & Grace' Revival: NBC Adds Two Episodes to 10-Episode Season

The "Will & Grace" revival is picking up a lot of steam, and NBC is aware of it. The network recently gave the go ahead to add two more to its 10-episode order, totaling 12 episodes for the revival.

Reuters/Mike SegarDebra Messing, Eric McCormack, and Megan Mullally will return for the 'Will & Grace' revival.

According to Deadline, NBC added another two episodes to the show's ninth season. This does not come as much of a surprise, especially considering how popular the show is. "Will & Grace" has been known to break barriers and push the envelope when it comes to its depiction of the LGBT community, which was what made it so groundbreaking in the first place. The show's comedic style is also what draws audiences to it.

It can be recalled that "Will & Grace" revival rumors first sparked after a short clip of the original cast members was released during the election season. It was clear that people wanted more of the show.

Promo shoots were already done a month ago, with various cast members taking to social media to share the news and experience. All four main cast members - Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes - are returning to reprise their respective roles as Grace Adler, Will Truman, Karen Walker and Jack McFarland. Co-creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan are likewise on board as executive producers, along with director James Burrows.

It is apparent that they are all excited to return to the set of "Will & Grace." Hayes expressed his enthusiasm while appearing as a guest on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

The upcoming season is set to feature the characters 10 years after the finale. Mullally also previously said that there is a possibility that the show will get political. However, the primary focus, of course, is the comedy.

NBC has yet to announce an official premiere date for the "Will & Grace" revival. However, the network did reveal that the show is set for the 2017-2018 broadcast season.