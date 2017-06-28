Will Hollywood Clean Up to Chase Christians' Cash?

Why was the Golden Era of Hollywood (as seen in the quality of movies) way back in the 1930s and 40s? It was because of the salt from the Church, both Catholic and Protestant, influencing the outcome of the content. So the writers had to be clever. The actors couldn't swear, yet they could act out their frustrations in such ways that the idea of swearing was conveyed.

From the 1930s until the 1960s, the Motion Picture Production Code, through influence of Catholic and Protestant leaders and offices they had in Hollywood, provided a type of salt — keeping the movies from going too far. Dr. Ted Baehr, the go-to guy when it comes to movies from a biblical perspective, says they "worked behind the scenes to make sure that the movie industry represented the concerns of the vast majority of the public."

Two movies with Christian themes or sub-themes were the Movies-of-the-Year, respectively in 1965 and 1966, "The Sound of Music" and "A Man for All Seasons." Both were rated G. But then the church pulled out its influence in Hollywood; and by 1969, the first X-rated movie won the Oscar for best picture, "Midnight Cowboy."

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/hollywood-loses-out-ignoring-family-faith-audience-188943/#pocPK41KERyPJuYx.99