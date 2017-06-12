Will Julie Andrews Be in the New Mary Poppins Movie? Original Star Opted to Keep Film's Focus on Emily Blunt

Julie Andrews, the original star of "Mary Poppins," will not make an appearance in the new movie starring Emily Blunt. "Mary Poppins Returns," in a twist of events, will not feature a return of Andrews, out of her respect for Emily Blunt.

Reuters/Benoit TessierEmily Blunt portrays the titular nanny in 'Mary Poppins Returns.'

The much-anticipated sequel to the movie that took the world by storm more than 53 years ago is finally being made. "Mary Poppins Returns" is set to screen in theaters everywhere in time for Christmas in 2018. The follow-up movie will feature Emily Blunt as the magical nanny as she returns to the Banks' household, according to The Mirror.

"Mary Poppins Returns" director Rob Marshall spoke with Entertainment Weekly about how Julie Andrews is lending her full support to the new project. He also recalled how the 81-year-old actress told him that she wanted to stay out of the movie in order to keep the spotlight firmly on Emily Blunt's performance.

Marshall described how the original actress has been nothing but gracious about her refusal to play a role in the upcoming sequel.

Julie Andrews said, "This is Emily's show, and I really want it to be Emily's show. I don't want it to be, 'Oh, here comes that Mary Poppins,'" as quoted by Marshall. "I don't want that. I really want her to take this and run with it, because she will be brilliant," Andrews continued, according to the movie director.

The original movie was first shot in 1964 featuring Julie Andrews and has since been regarded as a cultural landmark in filmmaking. The other stars in the 1964 original will make an appearance in "Mary Poppins Returns" as well.

Ben Whishaw and Emily Mortimer will reprise their roles as the Banks children, this time, grown up after 25 years since the events of the first film. Dick Van Dyke will also make an appearance but not as his original character, Bert.