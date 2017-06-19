Will New Tax Policy Hurt Church Giving?

Share

By Rod Anderson , CP Cartoonist

As Congress and President Donald Trump work to pass tax reform some are concerned that current proposals in Congress will yield a substantial decrease in charitable giving, hurting those groups who serve the most vulnerable people in society.

At issue is the blueprint in the House of Representatives which doubles the standard deduction, effectively removing a stratum of people who normally give but would no longer qualify for a charitable deduction on their taxes.

Brian Walsh, a Washington-based attorney and executive director for the Faith & Giving Coalition, believes the many on Capitol Hill are making some "faulty assumptions"
about the nature of religious giving.

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/trump-tax-reform-reduce-giving-churches-187721/#PdJ3POU3viLtJrYD.99

Share

Most Popular
  • Women's Ministry Head Lysa Terkeurst Divorcing Husband After 'Worst Kind of Betrayal'
  • Franklin Graham Calls Arrests of Detroit Christians 'Disturbing,' Fears for Their Lives
  • Christian Stockdale Family Band Member Fatally Shoots Mother, Brother on Family Farm
  • Conservative Christians Deny That New Southern Baptist Bible Translation Is 'Gender Neutral'
  • Joy-Anna Duggar Won't Be Wearing Pants, Husband Likes Her in Dresses
other headlines