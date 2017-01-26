Will PC Universities Give Shakespeare and Twain the Boot?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

We've heard a lot about the flurry of "snowflakes" on college campuses. But it's more like a blizzard.

Fragile freshmen took to the streets following the presidential election. But at many schools, the politically-correct are upset about more than who's moving into the White House. They're demanding professors rewrite history itself to suit their feelings.

Take the University of Pennsylvania, where NBC reports that students removed a portrait of William Shakespeare and replaced it with a photo of Audre Lorde, a "self-described black lesbian, mother, warrior, poet." They did so to affirm "their commitment to a more inclusive mission for the English department."

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/political-correctness-is-killing-colleges-173347/#lSoHZ3wHQi0tfTqy.99