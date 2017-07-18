Will Roger Federer Retire? Boris Becker Reveals When the Tennis Legend Will Call It Quits

Roger Federer made Wimbledon history after winning his eighth title last weekend. But while the legendary Swiss tennis player appears to be at the height of his career, rumors of retirement continue to make their rounds across the world of tennis.

REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas Switzerland's Roger Federer poses with the trophy as he celebrates winning the final against Croatia's Marin Cilic, in London, Britain, July 16, 2017.

The 35-year-old dispatched Marin Cilic 6–3, 6–1, 6–4, and claimed his 19th Grand Slam crown. Federer also insisted that he will continue to play for as long as he is fit and healthy.

But Boris Becker has other thoughts regarding Federer's retirement plans. According to the former world No. 1, the legendary tennis player will call it quits once his wife Mirka has had enough of traveling.

"That's how close his team is. They're all in this together," said Becker.

Nevertheless, he said that tennis needs Federer for a couple more years for the good of the game.

Back in February, Federer put off his retirement for at least three years. This was after sealing his 18th Grand Slam with a win against his nemesis, Spanish player Rafael Nadal.

His deal with the Swiss Indoors will have Federer playing until he is 38, which, while common back in the early days of the sport, is enough to consider him a dinosaur in the sport. Andy Roddick, for example, pulled the plug on his career at age 30, which makes Federer's illustrious performance at his age beyond astonishing.

After sealing the win against Cilic, the tennis legend cried after laying his eyes on Mirka and their children, Myla, Charlene, Lenny and Leo. If there was anyone who could convince him to retire it would be them.

But that might not happen anytime soon as Federer vowed to return next year to defend his title. So, for diehard tennis fans out there, yes Federer will indeed return to Wimbledon in 2018.