'Will' Season 1 Episode 3 Spoilers: Laurie Davidson Stars as Young Shakespeare in New Fictional Take on Great Playwright's Beginnings

Facebook/willontnt Promotional banner for TNT’s period drama series “Will,” featuring Laurie Davidson as William Shakespeare.

Before William Shakespeare became a great playwright, he was only just a young man with big dreams and flair for words. His struggles and eventual triumphs are about to be told in TNT's new period drama series aptly titled, "Will."

Laurie Davidson plays the titular character in this fictional take on Shakespeare's younger days with a punk rock touch. The series opened up with young Will leaving his wife and three kids to try his luck in London where he hoped to make a name for himself working in theater.

He's an actor, but he's also more of a playwright who will one day bring a new trend on stage, where comedy and tragedy can be part of a single play, and words speak of both rhyme and reason. However, as a new playwright in James Burbage's (Colm Meaney) theater, he's only just an amateur who needs to understand what his actors and audiences want and need.

There is also the added conflict of his Catholicism, which he has to keep secret for his own safety and that of his cousin, Robert Southwell (Max Bennett). Where the series now stands, there are only three people who know the truth: the street urchin Presto (Lukas Rolfe), who stole the letter that was meant for Southwell; Christopher Marlowe (Jamie Campbell Bower), who knew about the cut Presto left on Will's hand; and Alice Burbage (Olivia DeJonge), the theater owner's daughter whom Will is developing feelings for.

All three has the ability to bring Will down, but all three are not going to tell anyone else for their own personal benefits.

However, in the upcoming third episode titled "The Two Gentlemen," Will may find himself caught up in an obligation that may be too much for him to handle. The official synopsis for the episode reveals that the young playwright will be encountering a charismatic fugitive from his past, who will burden him with a dangerous responsibility.

Could this charismatic fugitive be Southwell, who is wanted for secretly upholding Catholicism in London? And if so, what obligation will he be giving his cousin that could endanger them both?

The episode will also bring Will an epiphany that could potentially become a successful play. However, he will need Alice's help in order to bring it to stage.

"Will" season 1 episode 3 airs on Monday, July 17, at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT. Those who are interested can watch a teaser trailer of what's about to go down this entire first season.