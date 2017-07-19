'Will' Season 1 Episode 4 Spoilers: Trouble Befalls the Young Shakespeare; Scholar Praises Show's Interpretation of Playwright's Rise to Fame

Facebook/willontnt Promotional image for TNT's period drama series, "Will," featuring Jamie Campbell Bower as the Elizabethan playwright Christopher Marlowe.

The young playwright's world continues to expand on the next episode of TNT's period drama series, "Will." But will recognition eventually equate to many serious dangers for a secret Catholic writer in late 16th century London?

A writer's success is also often connected to just how well he can grow his network of acquaintances. According to the official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "Brave New World," Will Shakespeare (Laurie Davidson) is about to do just that.

Through his rather vague friendship with rival, Christopher Marlowe (Jamie Campbell Bower), the young bard from Stratford-upon-Avon will be introduced to the decadent elite of London. However, things will also be taking a macabre turn from there.

The official trailer for the episode also shows Alice Burbage (Olivia DeJonge) getting disillusioned with Will and how he has supposedly risked their lives to cowardice. What could this falling out be about? Why is it that Will ends up having to fight for all that he holds dear? Will Marlowe be playing a part in this latest complication in his fellow playwright's life?

In an interview with Collider, actor Bower shared his thoughts on Marlowe's fascination with the young Will. He said that compared to the jadedness of Marlowe's character, Will's freshness and idealism were "exciting and pure." This allowed Marlowe to manipulate his contemporary in order to feel powerful, while also being "reminded of parts of himself."

"The relationship between the two of them is great," Bower said. "There's nothing better than a rivalry, particularly in literature. When two brilliant minds meet, sparks will fly," the actor added.

On the other hand, Salon conducted an interview with Shakespearean scholar Paul Edmonson to ask about what this new fictional take on Shakespeare's life is doing right or wrong.

Edmonson described the show as "highly entertaining" and added that he admired its "production values." He also went on to praise Davidson's performance as the young Will and said that the actor's portrayal is "captivating to watch."

The scholar also gave kudos to the show's interpretation of Shakespeare's gradual rise to fame.

"We've got an opportunist and we've got somebody who for a modern age is charting a rise to celebrity. And this is very empowering," Edmonson said. "Will's having to use very much all of his wit to produce this stuff. He's not a natural genius, which I quite admire the program for showing a certain, new dimension to where his talent came from," he added.

"Will" season 1 episode 4 airs on Monday, July 24, at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT.