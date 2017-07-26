'Will' Season 1 Episode 5 Spoilers: Unexpected Visitors From Stratford Turn Will's Life Upside Down; Is Playwright's Theater Career Over?

Facebook/willontnt Laurie Davidson stars as young William Shakespeare on TNT's period drama series, Will."

Mrs. Shakespeare (Deirdre Mullins) is coming to London check up on her husband on the next episode of TNT's period drama series, "Will." How will the first encounter between the two women in the playwright's life go?

At the very least, the official trailer for the episode shows Alice (Olivia DeJonge) civilly greeting the former. She is, however, unable to meet the woman's gaze because what used to be just a fact uttered by Will, and briefly swept aside when they spent that one special night together, has finally taken form and became something they could no longer ignore.

But what has brought Mrs. Shakespeare to London? Is it merely to take the kids to see their father and make sure her husband is taking good care of himself? Could she perhaps have another business she needs to attend to?

Or has she somehow caught on that a career in theater is no longer the only thing Will is pursuing so far away from home? Why else would she be reminding Will of the vow he made before persuading her husband to come back home?

The official synopsis for the episode does not reveal much about Mrs. Shakespeare's purpose. What it does say is that the unexpected visit will send Will's world into a tailspin. But this is not the only thing that threatens to turn the budding playwright's world upside down.

Topcliffe (Ewen Bremner), the Queen's agent most intent on hunting down Catholics, previously ordered Will to write a play countering Southwell's (Max Bennett) propaganda. At that point in time, Topcliffe had no idea that Southwell and Will were cousins, and that Will himself was a Catholic.

In the next episode, however, Topcliffe will be deciphering a code that can potentially endanger Will's life. What will the Queen's agent discover? And will this be the reason the playwright needs to finally do right by his family and leave London behind for good?

"Will" season 1 episode 5 airs on Monday, July 31, at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT.