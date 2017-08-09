'Will' Season 1 Episode 7 Spoilers: Shakespeare Tries to Save His Beloved Theater as Marlowe Deals With Grief

Facebook/willontnt Promotional banner for TNT’s period drama series “Will,” featuring Laurie Davidson as William Shakespeare.

After the string of tragedies and heartbreaks that befell the core characters, the titular character, played by Laurie Davidson, will be picking up the pieces on the next episode of TNT's period drama series, "Will." Will he seek to find out why anyone would want to burn the theater down, or will finding a way to save his workplace from ruins be of utmost concern?

According to the official synopsis for the episode titled "What Dreams May Come," the budding playwright will be enlisting the help of a beautiful and talented friend, whose identity is revealed in the official trailer. What can the poet, Emilia Bassano (Jasmin Savoy Brown), do for the Burbage Theater? And will this really be enough to save the said theater, and thus, Will's future?

Anne Shakespeare (Deirdre Mullins) has just decided to go back home and let Will chase his dreams in London. The playwright's wife watched Will's latest play and knew that her husband was destined for greatness. This came just after Will broke things off with Alice Burbage (Olivia DeJonge).

The synopsis also states that the upcoming episode will find the heartbroken Alice turning to Will's cousin, Robert Southwell (Max Bennett) for comfort.

And speaking of broken hearts, Christopher Marlowe (Jamie Campbell Bower) will find himself with an existential crisis following the death of his lover, Edward Arden (Michael Nardone). This will then lead the conflicted playwright back to the dubious Edward Kelley (Zubin Varla).

As for the street urchin, Presto (Lukas Rolfe), there is no knowing what else the boy will do now that his sister, Apelina (Kristy Philipps), is dead. Will he go after Richard Topcliffe (Ewen Bremner), whose people have caused him this tragedy, or will he continue to torment Will by destroying everything the playwright loves?

Then again, will this tragic turnout instead open Presto mind to the realization that the Catholic, Will, may not be all that bad?

"Will" season 1 episode 7 airs on Monday, Aug. 14, at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT.