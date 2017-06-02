Will Simon Cowell Return for 'American Idol' Reboot? Former Judge Says It's Unlikely

The upcoming re-launch of "American Idol" on ABC will be starting next year, 2018. Longtime fans of the show, meanwhile, are wondering if the original host and judges will be returning to the series, particularly the always memorable Simon Cowell.

Facebook/AmericanIdolA promo image of the 2016 season of "American Idol" as a cover photo of the show's official Facebook page.

At least two of the judges' seats have been spoken for ahead of the reboot of "American Idol" on ABC, according to the International Business Times. Ever since winning it all in the debut season of "American Idol," singer Kelly Clarkson has built a strong resume, enough to return to the show as one of its judges next year.

Award-winning singer and songwriter Katy Perry will be joining her at the judges' table as well.

Simon Cowell, one of the reasons for the impression "American Idol" has left on the minds of many viewers, may be too preoccupied with "America's Got Talent" to reconsider going back as a judge on the singing show. For one, Cowell noted how difficult the show is to run, as he said in an interview with Deadline.

"I suppose I probably felt it more for America's Got Talent than American Idol because it's a much more difficult show to make. I mean, like a really hard show," Cowell explained. As occupied as he is right now with "America's Got Talent," it looks like the former judge has not considered going back.

"I don't really have any involvement in that show, other than my time spent on it, which is a good memory," Cowell said, referring to his past judging role on "American Idol."

Cowell expressed that he felt his time with the singing contest was long past. "I doubt very much I would ever be involved in that show again," Cowell said.

He went on to say that, sometimes, the show becomes a magical experience such as when "American Idol" was in its heyday. Eventually, though, it comes to an end, as "one by one everybody left and you could feel it coming," Cowell explained.