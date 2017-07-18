Will the Boston Red Sox Acquire Todd Frazier Before the Trade Deadline?

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison) Todd Frazier with the Chicago White Sox in 2016.

Third baseman Todd Frazier may be wearing a Chicago White Sox uniform right now, but pundits believe that it's only a matter of time before he's shipped to the Boston Red Sox.

According to FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal, a deal between the White Sox and Red Sox to send Frazier to Boston "seems almost inevitable." MLB.com analyst Mike Petriello also believes that a trade makes perfect sense for both sides.

"Frazier isn't just an interesting fit for the Red Sox because of the market forces at play. He's a fit because he's long been a dead-pull hitter, and as you may have noticed, there's a very large wall in left field at Fenway just waiting for someone to pound doubles off of (or home runs over) it," Petriello said.

The Red Sox have had an issue at third base all season long. The team's third basemen have combined to hit just 0.227/0.281/0.325 so far and they have already parted ways with Jhonny Peralta. Pablo Sandoval has been a huge disappointment as well and he was designated for assignment by the team last week.

Well, Frazier's numbers aren't that great either. He has posted a 0.207/0.328/0.432 slash line, but he does have 16 home runs.

Apparently, Frazier's price tag is likely to be low so the Red Sox don't have to give up much to get him. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale‏, the White Sox may only get a "fringe prospect" in return if they trade him.

Frazier has his flaws and he's obviously not a star. But the Red Sox don't need a star to fill the hole at third base. They just need a short-term fix who can come in and provide stability this season. Frazier is in the final year of his contract and he won't stand in Rafael Devers' way if the Red Sox move him up to the majors next season.