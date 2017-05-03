Will the Democrats' Commitment to Abortion Destroy Them?

By Rod Anderson , CP Cartoonist

Controversy is brewing among Democrats about their party's official stance on abortion and "reproductive rights."

Last week, Vermont senator Bernie Sanders — who has never officially been a Democrat at all — was criticized by liberal activists for having endorsed Omaha mayoral candidate Heath Mello, a Democrat who in the past has supported legislation deemed "anti-abortion" by the radical Left. In response, Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez asserted that all Democratic political candidates must be 100 percent pro-abortion, or, as he put it, "pro-choice."

Last month, The New York Times ran an editorial on the subject, written by Boston College professor Thomas Groome, followed by a Q&A forum.

Read more at: http://www.christianpost.com/news/democrats-pro-abortion-extremism-hurt-them-elections-182110/

