Will the Los Angeles Lakers Trade Jordan Clarkson?

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison) Jordan Clarkson with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2015.

The Los Angeles Lakers have set themselves up perfectly for the 2018 offseason. They are expected to be major players in free agency, and they may have the necessary room to sign two max players while keeping most of their young core intact.

The Lakers already traded away a promising young player in D'Angelo Russell so they can get the Brooklyn Nets to absorb the remaining $48 million on Timofey Mozgov's contract, but they still have to clear more salary cap space if they want to go after their targets next summer.

The obvious trade candidate is Luol Deng and his hefty contract. The veteran forward is likely going to be shopped before the trade deadline next February, but one of the team's younger players may join him on the trading block as well.

Jordan Clarkson will make $12.5 million in 2018–2019 and around $13.4 million in 2019–2020. That means he's a candidate to be moved in a potential deal. His name has appeared in several trade rumors already in the past few months, and as one of the team's most expendable young assets, he understands that he may get traded anytime next season.

"The only thing I can worry about in terms of stuff like that and trade rumors is myself and continue to work," Clarkson said, via the Orange County Register. "If I were to be traded, I just have to be ready to play. But I'm here in L.A. and am ready for the season. I'm excited," he added.

Clarkson will continue to provide some scoring punch off the bench for the Lakers next season, and he will act as a leader to a second unit that features young players like Larry Nance Jr., Ivica Zubac, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart.

Clarkson will do his best to help the Lakers win games next season, but his name will continue to come up in talks before the deadline.