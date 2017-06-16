Will the Sacramento Kings Trade Up in Next Week's Draft?

Are the Sacramento Kings really considering trading up in the draft? Well, there have been several conflicting reports in the past few days.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Brian Libby)Golden 1 Center, home of the Sacramento Kings.

Philly.com's Keith Pompey has reported that the idea is still in play and the Kings are considering packaging both their first-round picks in a trade for the Philadelphia 76ers' third overall pick.

"One league source said Tuesday that former Kentucky point guard De'Aaron Fox and former Kansas small forward Josh Jackson were mentioned as targets for the Kings," Pompey wrote in his report.

He said the Kings are keeping an eye on Josh Jackson as well.

The Huffington Post Jordan Schultz also claims that the Kings are exploring a possible trade with the Phoenix Suns as well because they really want to draft De'Aaron Fox. Apparently, they are still going to give up the fifth and tenth overall picks in this deal, and they will get a second rounder as well as the fourth overall pick in return. However, Schultz adds that he doesn't know if the Kings have submitted an offer to the Suns.

Trade two top 10 picks to move up one spot on the draft board? Well, the Kings have done a lot of questionable things during owner Vivek Ranadivé's regime, but this one should make basketball enthusiasts shake their heads. Moving up two spots to number three doesn't sound so bad now after hearing about this potential trade with the Suns.

Meanwhile, Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical doesn't think the Kings are going to give up that much to move up in the draft.

"Sac's not going to trade 5 and 10 to move up to 3. That doesn't make any sense. They are not doing that. But could they move 5 and something else, maybe a player, maybe a second round pick. So that is more realistic if you wanted to move up," Wojnarowski said on his podcast, via Liberty Ballers.

The Kings still have a week to decide what they want to do, and they can't afford to mess this up.