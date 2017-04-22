Will the Shroud of Turin Reveal DNA of Jesus' Family?

By Rod Anderson , CP Cartoonist

Researchers and religious scholars have reportedly embarked on a "groundbreaking" search to see if any living descendants of Jesus Christ's family can be found. Experts are analyzing the famous Shroud of Turin for DNA samples.

The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday that scientists will also be investigating the supposed bones of John the Baptist, Jesus' cousin, which were discovered in Bulgaria in 2010.

The hope is that samples from relics possibly connected to Jesus' family, including the Sudarium of Oviedo, could allow researchers to trace the DNA samples to any living people today.

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/groundbreaking-hunt-for-jesus-descendants-announced-experts-analyze-shroud-of-turin-for-dna-180866/#EbbELGdS1g2cA5G9.99

