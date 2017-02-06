Will Trump Keep His Promise to Protect Religious Freedom?

President Donald Trump may issue a "religious freedom" order that would protect Americans' rights to live their lives and run their businesses in accordance with their religious beliefs on marriage and abortion, according to draft order that has been leaked to the press.

As social conservative activists are voicing their disapproval over reports that indicate that Trump won't rescind an order signed by President Barack Obama in 2014 that puts religious charities and other federal contractors at risk of losing federal grants because their employment practices are consistent with their religious views on marriage and sexuality, a draft of a potential executive order that began circulating through the administration on Tuesday indicates that Trump could move to protect organizational and individual religious convictions on social issues.

