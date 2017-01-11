Will You Answer When God Calls?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Rev. Franklin Graham says when God calls a believer to carry out His will, they should consider the cost, offer no excuses, and be obedient.

During a sermon at Gateway Church in Southlake, Texas, on Sunday, the Samaritan's Purse president addressed the concerns of many believers who struggle with God's calling on their lives, whether it be that they feel they are too young, too old, or not prepared.

Graham went into detail about how Christians should follow Christ in the sermon at the church's First Conference, using the acronym C-E-O.

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/franklin-graham-3-things-to-do-when-god-calls-on-you-to-carry-out-his-will-172505/#8kGdi4By2deR8OIF.99