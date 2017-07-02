Wimbledon 2017 News: List of Round One Matches Reveal What's Next for Andy Murray, Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic

(Photo: Reuters/Dylan Martinez) Andy Murray of Britain reacts during his men's semi-final tennis match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France during their men's semi-final tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 6, 2012.

The official list of round one matches for Wimbledon 2017 has been released and it revealed the fate of Andy Murray, Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

The list went out on June 30 as Murray was given a qualifier's draw. Based on the list, he will start the defense of his Wimbledon title playing against Alexander Bublik. Fans have yet to see if Murray will be able to succeed in navigating his way into the final 16.

After being on top of the men's world rankings last year, the start of the season was a tough one for the 30-year-old Brit. A few days ago in Hurlingham, he had needed to withdraw from an exhibition match because of health issues. Those same concerns now accompany him to Wimbledon.

As of now, Nick Kyrgios is seen as one of his most daring opponents, and he could be facing him in the fourth round. However, Murray might have an upper hand against him, considering the Australian's hip injury.

Aside from Kyrgios, another of Murray's potential foes is Nadal, who he could be meeting in the semis. The latter won over Roland Garros in June, but his fitness is set to be measured on grass as he plays against John Millman for his first round.

Meanwhile, Federer is reportedly one of the favorites to be the 2017 champion. The recently released list revealed that he will be going up against Alexandr Dolgopolov in the first round as he seeks to bag a 19th Grand Slam. He was on top in Halle and took two months off earlier in the year to prioritize Wimbledon.

Federer's road to the semis might be blocked by Grigor Dimitrov, Alexander Zverev and Milos Raonic. Once he passes his obstacles, he may be facing off with Djokovic in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Djokovic is set to fight against Martin Klizan for his first round as he tries to get back on track following a previous lackluster performance.

The Wimbledon Championships begin Monday, July 3.