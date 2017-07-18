'Windjammers' Release Date: Frisbee Fighting Classic to Roll Out on PS4, PS Vita This August

"Windjammers" will soon be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita. DotEmu, the game's developer, announced that the retro game will be released on Aug. 29.

DotEmu A screenshot from the "Windjammers" game

DotEmu is rolling out modern releases of retro games, and one of those is "Windjammers." The upcoming release will maintain the old school vibe of the game and will not be an HD remaster nor have any fancy addition to the original "Windjammers" gameplay, Bleeding Cool reported.

Starting Aug. 29, users can play as one of six unique characters in "Windjammers" and compete against others through local or online multiplayer matches. An improved GGPO net code allows gamers to increase their ranks in the Ranked Mode and challenge the best "Windjammers" players throughout the globe.

On the same day as the "Windjammers" PS4 and PS Vita release, DotEmu will begin selling official "Windjammers" merchandise, including t-shirts, caps, pins and an official "Windjammers" Frisbee.

According to Eurogamer, the original "Windjammers" game was first released in 1994 by SNK and was playable on the Neo Geo. The Frisbee fighting game quickly became a cult classic, and it still remains as one of the most popular arcade games in history.

"Windjammers" is played similarly to "Pong" except that it's a fighting game where six different players throw a Frisbee in different ways. The goal of the game is to toss the Frisbee on the other end of the screen without your opponent catching it.

"We already have plans for updates and improvements," DotEmu marketing manager Arnaud De Souza said on the PlayStation blog about the modern "Windjammers" release.

He also said that "We want Windjammers to live forever and want the community to dig it more and more everyday. We'll do our best to help you guys keep rockin' it like a hurricane, because if you're having fun, we're pretty sure Windjammers will be a hit."