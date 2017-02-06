Windows 10 Cloud Release Date News: Microsoft's Unannounced Chrome OS Rival Leaks Online

Microsoft might finally have a contender that will go up against Chromebooks — affordable laptops powered by Google's cloud-based operating system (OS) called Chrome. Over the past two weeks, it has been reported that Microsoft could be working on Windows 10 Cloud, which is a more basic version of the Redmond-based tech giant's current OS.

REUTERS/Lucas JacksonTerry Myerson, executive vice president of the Windows and Devices Group speaks about Microsoft's Windows 10 Creators Update at a live Microsoft event in New York City, October 26, 2016.

News of Windows 10 Cloud first broke last week when files referencing it were found in the latest version of the Windows Insider test build. Now, screenshots of the alleged OS have been leaked online.

Despite its name, the Windows 10 Cloud OS isn't really designed to operate within the cloud. Rather, it is intended to be a lightweight version of Windows 10.

According to Thurrot, Windows 10 Cloud will only run Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps that can be downloaded from the Windows Store. For those who were able to sample the yet-to-be-announced OS, it seems that downloading apps from other sources will prompt an error message saying, "This version of Windows was made to help protect you and your device by exclusively running Windows Store apps."

The use of only Windows Store-sourced apps will lead to limited functionality for the Windows 10 Cloud OS; however, this will lead to better security for the devices that run it. It's possible that like Chromebooks, the Windows 10 Cloud OS will be designed mainly for use within the education sector where it is important for teachers to have control over programs that students gain access to. This could mean that more Windows stock apps like Paint and Notepad could be added to the Windows Store later on.

MSPoweruser also noted that an EditionMatrix.xml file seemingly suggests that Windows 10 Cloud will be upgradeable to Windows 10 Pro. This means that devices will still be able to run desktop apps and gain additional functionalities.

Windows 10 Cloud is said to be in the early stages of development and there is still a lot of work to be done before it is officially introduced to the public. Nevertheless, it is rumored that the new OS could be launched alongside the Windows 10 Creators Update, expected to arrive sometime in the spring.