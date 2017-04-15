Windows 10 Cloud Release Date Rumors: Will New OS Be Unveiled at Microsoft EDU Event?

Microsoft has scheduled a special hardware and software event in New York City next month, and according to reports, the tech giant could finally unveil its Windows 10 Cloud operating system.

Reuters/Thomas Mukoya Will the upcoming Microsoft EDU event focus on the unveiling of the Windows 10 Cloud operating system?

After weeks of rumors over Microsoft's plans, the company finally confirmed the event when it sent out press invites via email on Wednesday, April 12. The event will also reportedly have a strong educational focus.

There are no specifics about the Microsoft event detailed in the invitation apart from the date and location. However, according to ZDNet, the spring event to be held by Microsoft is codenamed "Bespin," and is rumored to highlight the company's still-unofficially-announced Cloud version of Windows 10.

Despite its name, Windows Cloud has very little to do with cloud storage. It is actually a version of Windows 10 which is designed specifically to run Universal Windows Platform or Windows Store apps only, which is somehow similar to Windows RT.

As for the launch of the rumored Surface Phone or a new Surface Pro device, sources familiar with Microsoft's plans told The Verge not to expect that either one will be unveiled at the spring event.

However, Microsoft is still expected to unveil at least one piece of new hardware, though it is not likely to be the successor of the Surface Book. Speculations suggest that the tech giant might use the May event to reveal the hardware design of the upcoming Xbox Project Scorpio ahead of the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in June. It is also possible that a successor to the Surface 3 will be unveiled, which is reportedly designed especially for students.

Given the education-oriented theme of the spring event in New York, reports suggest that Microsoft corporate vice president of operating systems group Joe Belfiore will be in attendance since his new position at the tech company includes educational advocacy, among other duties and responsibilities.

The Microsoft EDU event will take place on Tuesday, May 2 in New York City. It will begin at 9:30 a.m. EDT.