Windows 10 'Continue on PC' Feature Arrives to iOS

The biggest news to come out with the release of Windows 10 build 16251 is the addition of a new feature dubbed "Continue on PC." As its name implies, the feature allows smartphone users to carry over their mobile browsing on a Windows 10 PC.

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton A computer screen shows features of the Windows 10 operating system at the Microsoft store at Roosevelt Field in Garden City, New York, July 29, 2015.

The feature was exclusively available for Android devices upon release but Microsoft promised that the feature would soon arrive on the iOS. That time appears to be now with the feature now available on the App Store.

For iPhone and iPad users that are interested in trying the feature for themselves, there are a few requirements. Users need to be part of the Windows Insider program to utilize the app and they also need to be running build 16251 of Windows 10 on their PC.

To use the app, users simply need to browse on their iPhone or iPad. If they want to move to viewing a site on their Windows PC, they just need to tap the iOS Share button, then tap the "Send to PC" option. This feature needs to be enabled in the "More" menu first.

Users can view the site straight away without having to search for it upon opening their browser. There is also an option to save it for later viewing.

Microsoft's move to integrate their software into mobile devices seems to suggest that they are all but giving up on the mobile operating system (OS) department. With the Windows Mobile OS lagging behind in terms of user base, developer support is becoming hard to come by.

Microsoft is still the premier company in terms of computers with near monopoly thanks to Windows. Incorporating the Windows OS to Android and iOS could just be the key to Microsoft gaining an edge in the smartphone market.

With the arrival of "Continue on PC" for iOS and Android, this is just the beginning for Microsoft's newest initiative in the smartphone market.