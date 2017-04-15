Windows 10 Creators Update to Roll Out to Windows 10 Users in Phases

The Windows 10 Creators Update has started to come to Windows 10 users in batches as Microsoft announces the news on its official blog. The new update comes with a number of interesting features. Find out more about what the free update can bring to Windows 10 users everywhere.

(Photo: Microsoft)The Windows 10 Creators Update comes with a new Paint 3D app and access to the Remix3D.com online creative community.

Microsoft has just posted the announcement that the new Windows 10 Creators Update has started rolling out to Windows 10 users on its official blog. This free update is being released to Windows 10 PCs in phases, presumably to ensure that the company servers are not overwhelmed. Users can wait for the upgrade to reach their device, but the more impatient ones can get the update manually using the Windows 10 update assistant.

Some users may wait for a while to get their Windows 10 Creators Update, if the trend last year is to be considered. The last time Microsoft released a global update, which was last year's Anniversary Update, it took seven months to reach 90% of the users according to the Independent.

The update announcement introduces 3D in Windows 10 up front, as the new feature "comes to life in the Creators Update to allow anyone to experience, create, and share in a new dimension." Microsoft introduces a new app called Paint 3D that lets users create simple 3D artwork from a basic set of tools. The Remix3D.com online creative community is also introduced, in which 3D assets can be downloaded, remixed and shared.

On the PC gaming side, the new update brings in Beam game broadcasting. Positioned as an alternative to Twitch, the new streaming service will be integrated into Windows 10 itself and accessible by simply pressing the Windows key plus "G."

One highly anticipated feature for this free update is the new Game Mode, which aims to improve gaming performance by dedicating more system resources to a game. This feature will be especially welcome for PC gaming on middle-tier desktops and laptops.

Watch the announcement video for the Windows 10 Creators Update below.