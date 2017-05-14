Windows 10 Fall Creators Update 2017 News: Update Features Story Remix, Timeline, and Integration With Android, iOS

Microsoft is barely taking a break from adding a heap of features to its Operating System with its Windows 10 Creators Update. The software giant is already showcasing the key features of its Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, with some surprise developments, even though the last Creators Update is still making its way to PCs and devices around the world.

Reuters/Shannon StapletonA Microsoft logo is seen at a pop-up site for the new Windows 10 operating system at Roosevelt Field in Garden City, New York.

As part of Microsoft's new twice-a-year update schedule for Windows, the company has announced the latest update to Windows 10, collectively called the Windows Fall Creators Update. This new set of features follows on the heels of the Creators Update that has just started rolling out to users in April 2017, and it is notable for updates focused on creative app development and its reaching out to iOS and Android devices, according to The Guardian.

One of the highlights of Microsoft's Build presentation is Story Remix. This app shows off Microsoft's new universal app features, new machine learning capabilities, and online services put together in an "evolution of the Photos app" that can be used to make personalized videos from a collection of photos and video clips.

A surprise announcement came when Microsoft revealed that Apple is bringing iTunes to the Windows Store. Windows 10 S users can now use their iPhones, iPads, and other iOS devices with their Windows PC.

A great productivity feature that's been announced for the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update is the new Timeline feature. This new update lets Windows 10 users switch between multiple devices, and pick up where they left off — whether it's browsing, using productivity apps or playing movies. This feature is even designed to work with Android and iOS phones and devices, according to The Verge.

Like the name says, the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update will be available in fall, although Microsoft has not given a specific date yet. Tech enthusiasts should expect the update coming out October this year, at the latest.