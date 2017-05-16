Windows 10 Fall Creators Update: More Features to Arrive With Cross-Platform Support

Recently, Microsoft announced the second major software patch for Windows 10 called Fall Creators Update, and it will add more features that support cross-platform activities.

The Fall Creators Update was introduced during the Microsoft Build event last week.

Unlike the first Creators Update that rolled out last month, the upcoming major patch will not just add more creativity-focused features. An obvious inclusion is a wider cross-platform support among Windows PC and top mobile software iOS and Android.

To do this, Microsoft will build some of the upcoming Windows 10 features supported by the cloud which practically allows users to synchronize apps and files among their Windows, iOS, or Android devices.

The Fall Creators Update will come with the Story Remix, an application for making movies out of patched up photos and video snippets. It will also allow users to apply their chosen background music on their work. Story Remix is supported by the Microsoft cloud once it is out, which means users can start work on a Windows device and finish it on another platform.

Microsoft will also introduce the Timeline which works much like a time portal on a computer. As described by Microsoft, "Timeline lets you jump back in time to find what you were working on, whether it was 2 hours or 2 months ago."

The artificial intelligence technology by Microsoft known as Cortana has a key part in the Fall Creators Update as well, and it is well exhibited with the "Pick Up Where You Left Off" feature which will work well for users who have various devices in sync with a Windows desktop.

For example if users worked on a document on their Windows PC, Cortana will ask if they want to continue working on it later before closing the device. If yes, Cortana will then save the document and users will be able to open it later even if it is on a different device.

Microsoft will also add the OneDrive Files On-Demand app through the Fall Creators Update. It practically lets Windows 10 users save their files on the cloud which will not take up any storage space and will allow the users to access them when needed anywhere.

As earlier reported, iTunes and Apple Music will also arrive for the Windows platform since Microsoft is expected to add the said apps on Windows Store later this year.

As the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update name suggests, it is going to be released in fall. While the exact launch date has yet to be announced, people can expect it to be released in October at the latest.